San Francisco Dons take on the Fordham Rams

Fordham Rams (3-4) vs. San Francisco Dons (4-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -11.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays Fordham at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Dons have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. San Francisco scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Rams are 3-4 in non-conference play. Fordham ranks seventh in the A-10 shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

San Francisco is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham scores 9.4 more points per game (72.7) than San Francisco allows to opponents (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Dons.

Jackie Johnson III is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

