San Francisco Dons open season at home against the Cal Poly Mustangs

Cal Poly Mustangs at San Francisco Dons

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco opens the season at home against Cal Poly.

San Francisco went 23-11 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Dons averaged 8.2 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

Cal Poly went 0-16 on the road and 4-28 overall last season. The Mustangs averaged 63.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

