San Francisco Dons and the Memphis Tigers square off

Memphis Tigers (3-0) vs. San Francisco Dons (4-0)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco will play Memphis at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

San Francisco finished 23-11 overall with an 11-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Dons averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 36.9 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

Memphis went 22-10 overall with a 12-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 13.7 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

