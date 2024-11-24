San Francisco Dons and the Clemson Tigers play in Daytona Beach, Florida

Clemson Tigers (4-1) vs. San Francisco Dons (4-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco squares…

Clemson Tigers (4-1) vs. San Francisco Dons (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco squares off against Clemson at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Dons are 4-1 in non-conference play. San Francisco averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

The Tigers have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Clemson averages 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

San Francisco scores 80.0 points, 15.4 more per game than the 64.6 Clemson gives up. Clemson has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Dons.

Chase Hunter is averaging 17.8 points and two steals for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

