San Diego wins 69-64 over Marian (WI)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tony Duckett’s 16 points helped San Diego defeat Marian (Wis.) 69-64 on Wednesday.

Duckett shot 8 for 15, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Toreros (3-4). Steven Jamerson II scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Kjay Bradley Jr. shot 5 of 13 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding five assists and four steals.

Andrew Ayeni led the way for the Sabres with 13 points. Brandon Adorno added 12 points and three steals for Marian. Trey Jenkins had 11 points and three steals.

Jamerson scored 11 points in the first half and San Diego went into the break trailing 38-31. San Diego pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 67-59. Bradley scored 13 second-half points.

