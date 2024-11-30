San Diego Toreros face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on 3-game skid

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) at San Diego Toreros (2-3) San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego comes…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) at San Diego Toreros (2-3)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego comes into the matchup against Alabama A&M as losers of three straight games.

The Toreros have gone 1-1 at home. San Diego averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 away from home. Alabama A&M is 0-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

San Diego scores 64.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 65.2 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 62.3 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 64.4 San Diego allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Horstmeyer is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Toreros.

Kalia Walker averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.