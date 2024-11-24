San Diego takes on Idaho after Bradley’s 27-point outing

Idaho Vandals (2-4) at San Diego Toreros (1-4) San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -2; over/under…

Idaho Vandals (2-4) at San Diego Toreros (1-4)

San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -2; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Idaho after Kjay Bradley Jr. scored 27 points in San Diego’s 72-67 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Toreros are 1-4 in home games. San Diego is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Vandals are 0-2 on the road. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Julius Mims averaging 8.0.

San Diego scores 70.0 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 77.3 Idaho allows. Idaho averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Toreros.

Mims is averaging 12.3 points and seven rebounds for the Vandals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.