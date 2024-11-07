San Diego State wins 63-58 against UCSD

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miles Byrd scored 20 points as San Diego State beat UCSD 63-58 on Wednesday night in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miles Byrd scored 20 points as San Diego State beat UCSD 63-58 on Wednesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Byrd also contributed eight rebounds, five steals, and four blocks for the Aztecs. BJ Davis and Nicholas Boyd each finish with 11 points.

The Tritons were led in scoring by Tyler McGhie, who finished with 21 points. UCSD also got 13 points from Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones.

Byrd put up eight points in the first half for San Diego State, who led 24-22 at halftime. Byrd scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.