San Diego State plays VCU

VCU Rams (4-2) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (7-0)

Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State takes on VCU in Cancun, Mexico.

The Aztecs have a 7-0 record in non-conference games. San Diego State is second in the MWC scoring 76.1 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Rams are 4-2 in non-conference play. VCU is ninth in the A-10 scoring 64.2 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

San Diego State makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (35.0%). VCU averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than San Diego State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adryana Quezada is shooting 60.4% and averaging 11.5 points for the Aztecs.

Timaya Lewis-Eutsey is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.