San Diego State hosts UCSD to start season

UCSD Tritons at San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts UCSD for the season opener.

San Diego State went 14-1 at home last season while going 26-11 overall. The Aztecs averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 15.5 on free throws and 21 from 3-point range.

UCSD went 15-5 in Big West games and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Tritons averaged 76.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.4 last season.

