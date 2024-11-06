San Diego State hosts UCSD to open season

UCSD Tritons at San Diego State Aztecs San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts UCSD…

UCSD Tritons at San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts UCSD in the season opener.

San Diego State went 26-11 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Aztecs allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shoot 40.5% from the field last season.

UCSD finished 7-8 on the road and 21-12 overall a season ago. The Tritons averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 14.2 from the free-throw line and 26.7 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

