San Diego State hosts No. 4 Gonzaga following Battle’s 21-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) at San Diego State Aztecs (2-0)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Gonzaga visits San Diego State after Khalif Battle scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 113-54 win against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

San Diego State went 26-11 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Aztecs averaged 7.4 steals, 4.0 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Gonzaga went 8-2 on the road and 27-8 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 16.7 assists per game on 32.0 made field goals last season.

