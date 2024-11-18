San Diego State hosts No. 4 Gonzaga following Battle’s 21-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) at San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5;…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) at San Diego State Aztecs (2-0)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Gonzaga plays San Diego State after Khalif Battle scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 113-54 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

San Diego State finished 26-11 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Aztecs averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free-throw line and 21 from deep.

Gonzaga finished 8-2 on the road and 27-8 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 84.5 points per game last season, 42.3 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

