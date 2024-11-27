San Diego State Aztecs square off against the Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks (6-0) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -2.5;…

Oregon Ducks (6-0) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (3-1)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -2.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will square off against Oregon at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

San Diego State finished 26-11 overall with a 13-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Aztecs averaged 7.4 steals, 4.0 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Ducks have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Oregon is sixth in the Big Ten with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Bittle averaging 7.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

