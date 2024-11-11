San Diego faces Portland State after Bradley’s 28-point game

Portland State Vikings (1-1) at San Diego Toreros (2-1) San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts…

Portland State Vikings (1-1) at San Diego Toreros (2-1)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Portland State after Kjay Bradley Jr. scored 28 points in San Diego’s 74-60 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

San Diego finished 12-6 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Toreros averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Portland State went 8-11 in Big Sky action and 5-11 on the road a season ago. The Vikings averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 11.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

