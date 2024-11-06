San Diego and Rider meet in non-conference showdown

Rider Broncs at San Diego Toreros San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider heads to San Diego for…

Rider Broncs at San Diego Toreros

San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider heads to San Diego for a non-conference matchup.

San Diego went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Toreros averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 21.3 from deep.

Rider finished 6-12 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Broncs averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 33.7% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

