San Antonio leads Grand Canyon against UCSB after 21-point game

UCSB Gauchos (4-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2)

Phoenix; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays UCSB after Trinity San Antonio scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 79-50 win over the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Antelopes are 2-0 in home games. Grand Canyon ranks fifth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. San Antonio paces the Antelopes with 5.2 boards.

The Gauchos are 0-1 on the road. UCSB ranks third in the Big West giving up 60.7 points while holding opponents to 36.0% shooting.

Grand Canyon scores 68.6 points, 7.9 more per game than the 60.7 UCSB allows. UCSB has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists for the Antelopes.

Alyssa Marin is averaging 18.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Gauchos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

