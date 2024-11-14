Samford visits North Alabama following Lane’s 22-point performance

Samford Bulldogs (2-1) at North Alabama Lions (3-0) Florence, Alabama; Friday, 8:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Samford…

Samford Bulldogs (2-1) at North Alabama Lions (3-0)

Florence, Alabama; Friday, 8:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Samford after Jacari Lane scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 87-69 victory against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

North Alabama went 15-17 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lions gave up 76.1 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

Samford finished 29-6 overall last season while going 8-5 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 17.6 assists per game on 30.1 made field goals last season.

