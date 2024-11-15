Samford visits North Alabama following Lane’s 22-point game

Samford Bulldogs (2-1) at North Alabama Lions (3-0) Florence, Alabama; Friday, 8:45 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under…

Samford Bulldogs (2-1) at North Alabama Lions (3-0)

Florence, Alabama; Friday, 8:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Samford after Jacari Lane scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 87-69 win over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

North Alabama finished 15-17 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Lions averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

Samford went 29-6 overall last season while going 8-5 on the road. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 74.5 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

