Samford takes home win streak into matchup with North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (3-3) at Samford Bulldogs (4-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford will try…

North Dakota State Bison (3-3) at Samford Bulldogs (4-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bulldogs take on North Dakota State.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in home games. Samford averages 93.8 points and has outscored opponents by 17.3 points per game.

The Bison are 1-2 on the road. North Dakota State is third in the Summit League with 14.5 assists per game led by Jacari White averaging 2.5.

Samford is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.8% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 74.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 76.5 Samford allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Brownell is shooting 64.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs.

White is averaging 17 points for the Bison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.