Samford takes home win streak into matchup with North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (3-3) at Samford Bulldogs (4-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bulldogs face North Dakota State.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in home games. Samford leads the SoCon averaging 42.7 points in the paint. Jaden Brownell leads the Bulldogs scoring 10.0.

The Bison have gone 1-2 away from home. North Dakota State scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Samford is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.8% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Samford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brownell is shooting 54.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Jacari White is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

