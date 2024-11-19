Samford plays Michigan State on 3-game win streak

Samford Bulldogs (4-1) at Michigan State Spartans (3-1) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -17.5;…

Samford Bulldogs (4-1) at Michigan State Spartans (3-1)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -17.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Michigan State.

Michigan State finished 20-15 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Spartans averaged 7.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. Samford is sixth in college basketball scoring 97.6 points per game while shooting 46.4%.

