Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Samford plays Michigan State…

Samford plays Michigan State on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 19, 2024, 3:43 AM

Samford Bulldogs (4-1) at Michigan State Spartans (3-1)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -17.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Michigan State.

Michigan State finished 20-15 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Spartans averaged 7.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. Samford is sixth in college basketball scoring 97.6 points per game while shooting 46.4%.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up