Samford hosts Welling and Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (4-1) at Samford Bulldogs (5-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Samford after Carter Welling scored 21 points in Utah Valley’s 77-74 victory against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 in home games. Samford is third in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 37.1 rebounds. Jaden Brownell paces the Bulldogs with 5.0 boards.

The Wolverines have gone 1-1 away from home. Utah Valley ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Samford makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Utah Valley has shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brownell is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Tanner Toolson is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.8 points.

