Sam Houston visits Tarleton State following Benjamin’s 21-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (0-1)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Sam Houston after Bubu Benjamin scored 21 points in Tarleton State’s 96-62 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

Tarleton State went 13-4 at home last season while going 25-10 overall. The Texans averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

Sam Houston went 7-9 on the road and 21-12 overall last season. The Bearkats averaged 72.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

