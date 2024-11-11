Sam Houston visits No. 8 Baylor for non-conference matchup

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at Baylor Bears (1-1) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Baylor faces…

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at Baylor Bears (1-1)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Baylor faces Sam Houston in out-of-conference play.

Baylor finished 24-11 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Bears gave up 71.1 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Sam Houston finished 14-4 in CUSA action and 7-9 on the road last season. The Bearkats averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 35.2% from behind the arc last season.

