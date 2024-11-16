Sam Houston visits Lamar following Marmolejos’ 23-point showing

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) at Lamar Cardinals (1-1) Beaumont, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Sam Houston…

Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) at Lamar Cardinals (1-1)

Beaumont, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Sam Houston after Alexis Marmolejos scored 23 points in Lamar’s 97-71 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

Lamar finished 11-3 at home last season while going 19-14 overall. The Cardinals averaged 77.8 points per game last season, 33.2 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 15.0 on fast breaks.

Sam Houston finished 14-4 in CUSA action and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Bearkats gave up 69.2 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.