Sam Houston takes on UNC Wilmington following Wilkerson’s 22-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (3-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-2)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on UNC Wilmington after Lamar Wilkerson scored 22 points in Sam Houston’s 66-63 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Seahawks have gone 2-1 at home. UNC Wilmington ranks third in the CAA in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Noah Ross leads the Seahawks with 8.2 boards.

The Bearkats are 2-2 on the road. Sam Houston leads the CUSA with 18.0 assists. Marcus Boykin leads the Bearkats with 6.0.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.4% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UNC Wilmington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Seahawks.

Wilkerson averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc.

