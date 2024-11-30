Sam Houston secures 82-78 victory over Colgate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 17 points as Sam Houston beat Colgate 82-78 on Saturday. Wilkerson shot 7…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 17 points as Sam Houston beat Colgate 82-78 on Saturday.

Wilkerson shot 7 for 14, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Bearkats (4-4). Dorian Finister added 15 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line while he also had eight rebounds. Brennen Burns had 15 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Brady Cummins led the Raiders (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Sam Wright added 18 points and seven rebounds for Colgate. Nicolas Louis-Jacques also had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Sam Houston went into halftime leading Colgate 35-33. Finister put up seven points in the half. Wilkerson scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

