Sam Houston Bearkats and the Colgate Raiders square off in Wilmington, North Carolina

Colgate Raiders (2-5) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (3-4) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -6.5;…

Colgate Raiders (2-5) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (3-4)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -6.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on Colgate in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Bearkats have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. Sam Houston is third in the CUSA with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kalifa Sakho averaging 2.6.

The Raiders have a 2-5 record in non-conference games. Colgate is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Sam Houston scores 78.0 points, 8.0 more per game than the 70.0 Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Sam Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 20.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bearkats.

Parker Jones is averaging 10 points for the Raiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

