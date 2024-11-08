Live Radio
Sam Alajiki scores 16 to lead Oral Roberts to 105-49 victory over Ozark Christian

The Associated Press

November 8, 2024, 10:41 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Sam Alajiki scored 16 points as Oral Roberts beat Ozark Christian 105-49 on Friday night.

Alajiki added eight rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (1-1). Darius Robinson Jr. scored 13 points with three steals. Jalen Miller shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six assists.

Micah Colburn led the way for the Ambassadors with 12 points and two steals. Curtis Davenport scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

