Sallis leads Wake Forest against Detroit Mercy after 20-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake…

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Detroit Mercy after Hunter Sallis scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 82-69 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Demon Deacons have gone 4-0 at home. Wake Forest is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Titans are 1-1 in road games. Detroit Mercy leads the Horizon League with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephen Okoro averaging 2.8.

Wake Forest scores 73.8 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 71.6 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 7.6 more points per game (75.4) than Wake Forest allows (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sallis is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Demon Deacons.

Mak Manciel is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Titans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.