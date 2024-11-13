Sallis, Hildreth combine for the last 4 points, lead Wake Forest over South Carolina Upstate 85-80

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 23 points, Cameron Hildreth added 18 and the pair combined for the last…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 23 points, Cameron Hildreth added 18 and the pair combined for the last four points to push Wake Forest past South Carolina Upstate 85-80 on Wednesday night.

Karmani Gregory’s 3-pointer pulled South Carolina Upstate to 81-80 with 28 seconds left. Sallis answered with a pair of free throws. On the ensuing possession, Hildreth grabbed the rebound from Breylin Garcia’s missed layup and then added two free throws to seal it.

Sallis, a senior guard who made two late free throws in a 72-70 win over Michigan on Sunday, entered 44 shy points of surpassing 1,000. Sallis was 9 of 14 from the field and made all four free-throw attempts against the Spartans.

Davin Cosby added 15 points and Efton Reid III scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds for Wake Forest (4-0).

Mister Dean scored 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting to lead South Carolina Upstate (1-3), which led 67-61 with 8:08 remaining. Brit Harris added 16 points.

Wake Forest led by as many as 10 points in the first half and took a 41-38 advantage into the break. Sallis led with 13 points and Hildreth scored nine. Dean scored 10 first-half points for the Spartans.

The Demon Deacons shot 51% (28 of 55) overall and scored 14 points from 17 turnovers but missed 11 free throws (22 of 33).

