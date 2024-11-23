Saint Thomas Tommies and the Portland State Vikings square off

Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -1; over/under…

Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -1; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays Portland State in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Tommies are 3-3 in non-conference play. St. Thomas is sixth in the Summit League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Oosterbaan averaging 1.7.

Portland State finished 17-15 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Vikings gave up 71.8 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

