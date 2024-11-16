Saint Peter’s visits UMBC after Randolph’s 22-point performance

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-3) at UMBC Retrievers (3-1) Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -1; over/under is…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-3) at UMBC Retrievers (3-1)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -1; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits UMBC after Marcus Randolph scored 22 points in Saint Peter’s 75-65 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

UMBC went 11-21 overall a season ago while going 6-9 at home. The Retrievers averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 11.0 on free throws and 24 from deep.

Saint Peter’s went 15-8 in MAAC play and 8-8 on the road a season ago. The Peacocks averaged 64.8 points per game last season, 26.3 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.