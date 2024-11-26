Saint Peter’s faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Zeigler’s 30-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-4) Teaneck, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-4)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays Fairleigh Dickinson after Armoni Zeigler scored 30 points in Saint Peter’s 116-51 victory over the Saint Elizabeth Eagles.

The Knights are 3-0 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks eighth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 84.4 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Peacocks have gone 1-3 away from home. Saint Peter’s is eighth in the MAAC scoring 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 4.0.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 5.7 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 75.4 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 84.4 Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is shooting 52.2% and averaging 23.1 points for the Knights.

Marcus Randolph is averaging 17.4 points for the Peacocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

