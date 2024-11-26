Saint Peter’s defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 78-76 on Randolph’s late basket

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Randolph’s basket off an offensive rebound in the final seconds gave Saint Peter’s a 78-76…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Randolph’s basket off an offensive rebound in the final seconds gave Saint Peter’s a 78-76 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Tuesday night.

Bryce Eaton’s 19 points led the Peacocks (3-3), shooting 7 for 18, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Armoni Zeigler scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Zaakir Williamson shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Knights (3-5) were led by Terrence Brown, who posted 23 points and three steals. Bismark Nsiah added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. Dylan Jones also had 12 points.

