Saint Mary’s Gaels tip off season at home against the Towson Tigers

Towson Tigers at Saint Mary’s Gaels Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -11.5; over/under is 126…

Towson Tigers at Saint Mary’s Gaels

Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -11.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Towson for the season opener.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 26-8 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gaels gave up 59.2 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

Towson went 6-6 on the road and 20-14 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 11.2 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.