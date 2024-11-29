Saint Mary’s Gaels take on the UC Riverside Highlanders in cross-conference contest

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-5) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-2) Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maia Jones and…

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-5) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-2)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maia Jones and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside in non-conference play.

The Gaels are 1-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks eighth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Highlanders are 1-4 on the road. UC Riverside averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 64.8 points, 6.2 more per game than the 58.6 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Saint Mary’s (CA) has given up to its opponents (38.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 52.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Gaels.

Shelley Duchemin is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

