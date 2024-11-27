Saint Mary’s Gaels and the USC Trojans square off in Palm Desert, California

USC Trojans (5-1) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-0) Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA)…

USC Trojans (5-1) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-0)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on USC at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Gaels have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans are 5-1 in non-conference play. USC is second in the Big Ten with 18.8 assists per game led by Saint Thomas averaging 5.5.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game USC allows. USC averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 13 points.

Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 11.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.