Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Akron after Marciulionis’ 27-point game

Akron Zips (1-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -14.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) faces Akron after Augustas Marciulionis scored 27 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 86-74 win over the Chattanooga Mocs.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 14-4 at home a season ago while going 26-8 overall. The Gaels averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Akron went 24-11 overall last season while going 7-6 on the road. The Zips averaged 73.6 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

