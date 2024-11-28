USC Trojans (5-1) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-0) Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5;…

USC Trojans (5-1) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-0)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) squares off against USC at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Gaels have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the WCC leader with 40.2 rebounds per game led by Paulius Murauskas averaging 10.3.

The Trojans are 5-1 in non-conference play. USC ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). USC has shot at a 50.0% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.7 points for the Gaels.

Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

