Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Towson for season opener

Towson Tigers at Saint Mary’s Gaels

Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -11.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Towson in the season opener.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 26-8 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Gaels averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 36.9 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks.

Towson went 20-14 overall with a 6-6 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 6.2 steals, 4.2 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

