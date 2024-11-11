Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Akron following Marciulionis’ 27-point game

Akron Zips (1-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0) Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts…

Akron Zips (1-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Akron after Augustas Marciulionis scored 27 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 86-74 win over the Chattanooga Mocs.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 14-4 at home last season while going 26-8 overall. The Gaels shot 46.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Akron finished 24-11 overall last season while going 7-6 on the road. The Zips averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 6.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.