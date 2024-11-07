Saint Mary’s (CA) and Chattanooga square off in non-conference showdown

Chattanooga Mocs (0-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0) Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -14.5; over/under…

Chattanooga Mocs (0-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -14.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Chattanooga in out-of-conference play.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 26-8 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gaels averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.2 last season.

Chattanooga finished 13-7 in SoCon play and 8-7 on the road last season. The Mocs averaged 78.2 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.9% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.