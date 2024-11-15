Saint Louis faces Loyola Marymount after Jimerson’s 28-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (1-1) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts…

Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (1-1)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Loyola Marymount after Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 95-44 win over the Avila Eagles.

Saint Louis went 13-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Billikens averaged 12.9 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Loyola Marymount finished 5-12 in WCC games and 2-7 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 25.2 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.