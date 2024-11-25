Saint Louis Billikens play the Quinnipiac Bobcats in non-conference action

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-3) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-2) St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -8.5; over/under…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-3) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-2)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -8.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Quinnipiac in out-of-conference action.

Saint Louis went 8-8 at home a season ago while going 13-20 overall. The Billikens averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 15.9 from the free-throw line and 23.4 from beyond the arc.

The Bobcats are 1-3 in road games. Quinnipiac ranks fifth in the MAAC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 4.5.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

