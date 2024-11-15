Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) wins 86-69 against Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming had 15 points in Saint Joseph’s 86-69 win over Pennsylvania on Friday night. Fleming also…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming had 15 points in Saint Joseph’s 86-69 win over Pennsylvania on Friday night.

Fleming also had six rebounds for the Hawks (3-1). Derek Simpson added 15 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds. Erik Reynolds II shot 5 for 15 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Quakers (2-2) were led in scoring by Nick Spinoso, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Sam Brown added 13 points for Pennsylvania. Dylan Williams had 10 points.

Fleming led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 46-33 at the break. Saint Joseph’s extended its lead to 72-40 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Xzayvier Brown scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

