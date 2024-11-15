Saint Joseph’s (PA) to visit Pennsylvania Friday

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) Philadelphia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -8; over/under…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1)

Philadelphia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -8; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Pennsylvania went 11-18 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Quakers shot 45.4% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 21-14 overall a season ago while going 3-10 on the road. The Hawks shot 44.5% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

