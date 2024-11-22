Saint Joseph’s (PA) squares off against Texas

Texas Longhorns (4-1) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-1) New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -8.5;…

Texas Longhorns (4-1) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-1)

New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on Texas in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hawks have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is ninth in the A-10 scoring 76.8 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Longhorns have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Texas averages 85.2 points and has outscored opponents by 24.0 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 76.8 points, 15.6 more per game than the 61.2 Texas gives up. Texas scores 13.6 more points per game (85.2) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows (71.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Hawks.

Tre Johnson is averaging 22 points for the Longhorns.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

