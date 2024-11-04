Saint Joseph’s (PA) secures 70-63 victory against Navy

Navy coach Ed DeChellis watches his players defend against Colgate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game…

Navy coach Ed DeChellis watches his players defend against Colgate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Patriot League men's tournament championship Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Hamilton, N.Y. Colgate won 74-58. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)(AP/Hans Pennink) Navy coach Ed DeChellis watches his players defend against Colgate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Patriot League men's tournament championship Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Hamilton, N.Y. Colgate won 74-58. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)(AP/Hans Pennink) PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II’s 29 points helped Saint Joseph’s (PA) defeat Navy 70-63 on Monday night.

Reynolds also contributed five rebounds for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown added 22 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Austin Benigni led the Midshipmen in scoring, finishing with 23 points and three steals. Navy also got 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals from Aidan Kehoe. Jordan Pennick also had 11 points.

